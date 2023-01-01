1 to 1 of 1
Easingwold Town Band
Posted: 7-Mar-2023
Required:
We are a 4th section band with vacancies for soprano and front-row cornet. A long-established part of our local community, we offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15pm.
Contact:
Call or text Bill Cleghorn on 07717 944900 or email . Standard: grade 3+ or equivalent. Learning, or re-starting? Our young and adult Beginners (6.15 6.45pm) and Development Band (7.15 8.45pm) rehearse on Fridays in school term.