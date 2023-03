Syston Band March 7 • We are looking for a Solo Horn and a Flugelhorn to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band.. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club..

Easingwold Town Band March 7 • We are a 4th section band with vacancies for soprano and front-row cornet. A long-established part of our local community, we offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15pm.

Newstead Brass March 6 • After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further?. . We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass.

