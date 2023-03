Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Golborne Brass

Posted: 9-Mar-2023

Required:

North West 4th Section Champions, GOLBORNE BRASS (WA3), are looking for: Basses (either kind!), a Front Row Cornet, and Percussion to complete our line up for the concert season and the National Finals! Come join our hard working but fun loving crew.



Contact:

Please enquire in confidence to our Band Manager, Norma Tinsley (07713 560136). Or you can contact us via Facebook.