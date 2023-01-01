                 

Positions Vacant

The Marple Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2023

Required:
Are you looking for a change of scene. We are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Back Row Cornets, Kit & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.

Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band
