1 to 1 of 1
The Marple Band
Posted: 11-Mar-2023
Required:
Are you looking for a change of scene. We are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Back Row Cornets, Kit & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.
Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.