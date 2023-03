city of coventry brass March 12 • City of Coventry Brass are delighted to be promoted back to the first section from January 2024. To help prepare for this challenge we wish to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET. Rehearsals are held on Thursday evenings (7.45 start) at Coundon social club.

Emley Brass Band March 12 • We're looking for talented and committed players to join us on SOLO HORN and SOLO TROMBONE. We're a friendly and welcoming second section band. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday 8pm - 10pm in our own bandroom in Emley, HD8 9RJ

Lydney Band March 12 • We have a vacancy for a Bb and an Eb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

