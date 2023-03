Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

city of coventry brass

Posted: 12-Mar-2023

Required:

City of Coventry Brass are delighted to be promoted back to the first section from January 2024. To help prepare for this challenge we wish to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET. Rehearsals are held on Thursday evenings (7.45 start) at Coundon social club.



Contact:

Additional rehearsals are arranged for workshops and concert/contest preparation. Apply in confidence to our MD David Nicholson either by phone 07964248154 or email at