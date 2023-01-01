                 

Positions Vacant

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2023

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for front row cornet. We are a friendly and hard working 3rd section band and itâ€™s a very enjoyable place to be. We have a full band and this is the only position to fill now.

Contact:
Enjoying your banding? If not, give us a shout!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 3-Mar-2023

Required:
Make a name for yourself! Be the player that fills the final gap! We only need one more player for a full band. FRONT ROW CORNET REQUIRED. All other positions are filled. We are a hard-working, fun and progressive band.

Contact:
If you are that special person that can complete this ambitious band, then contact us ASAP in confidence, discretion assured.

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
