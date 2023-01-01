Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2023

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for front row cornet. We are a friendly and hard working 3rd section band and itâ€™s a very enjoyable place to be. We have a full band and this is the only position to fill now.



Contact:

Enjoying your banding? If not, give us a shout!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Bandmaster)

07809 560774



