Phoenix Brass March 14 • Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne (south Somerset) seek a dynamic new Musical Director to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024, probably in the 3rd section.. Also looking for cornet players (positions negotiable)

Mereside Brass March 14 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social event

South Yorkshire Police March 13 • PRINCIPAL CORNET. South Yorkshire Police Brass Band is seeking applications for an experienced solo cornet player to lead our cornet section.

