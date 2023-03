South Yorkshire Police March 13 • PRINCIPAL CORNET. South Yorkshire Police Brass Band is seeking applications for an experienced solo cornet player to lead our cornet section.

Dobcross Silver Band March 13 • Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for front row cornet. We are a friendly and hard working 3rd section band and it’s a very enjoyable place to be. We have a full band and this is the only position to fill now.

city of coventry brass March 12 • City of Coventry Brass are delighted to be promoted back to the first section from January 2024. To help prepare for this challenge we wish to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET. Rehearsals are held on Thursday evenings (7.45 start) at Coundon social club.

