Mereside Brass

Posted: 14-Mar-2023

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social event

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and warmly welcome players in all sections to join us or to visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

Mereside Brass

Posted: 6-Mar-2023

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Contact:
Rehearsals 8pm-10pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. For further information about this position, please email or ring Shaz (Chairperson) 07890 200567 or concert secretary Dede 07931 971544

