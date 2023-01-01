1 to 3 of 3
Phoenix Brass
Posted: 14-Mar-2023
Required:
Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne (south Somerset) seek a dynamic new Musical Director to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024, probably in the 3rd section. Also looking for cornet players (positions negotiable)
Contact:
We rehearse in Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings
Please contact, in confidence, band secretary Sue Surridge 01935 593728 or 07932 775439
