VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 15-Mar-2023

Required:
Front Row and basses required. Highlight Senior Trophy at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Tues & Thursday 8-10pm. 2nd section band but looking to move back up.

Contact:
Call Vicky Penney (band manager) 07388049980 or Frank Needham (chairman) 07456651695 or

  Map to bandroom   VBS Poynton Brass Band

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 9-Mar-2023

Required:
We are looking for committed players particularly front row/principal, trombones, basses. All players are welcome. The highlight this year will be playing in the Senior Trophy at the Spring Festival in May. Rehearsals are Tues and Thursdays 8pm - 10pm

Contact:
Please e-mail
or
contact Vicky Penney (band manager) 07388049980

  Map to bandroom   VBS Poynton Brass Band
