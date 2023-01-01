Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 15-Mar-2023

Required:

Front Row and basses required. Highlight Senior Trophy at Spring Festival. Rehearsals Tues & Thursday 8-10pm. 2nd section band but looking to move back up.



Contact:

Call Vicky Penney (band manager) 07388049980 or Frank Needham (chairman) 07456651695 or

