Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 16-Mar-2023

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a trombone player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.



Contact:

If you're interested then contact Band Secretary Dave on 07702510066 or Musical Director on 07740 357394

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 16-Mar-2023

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a cornet player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.



Contact:

If you're interested then contact Band Secretary Dave on 07702510066 or Musical Director on 07740 357394