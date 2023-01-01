                 

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 16-Mar-2023

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a trombone player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.

Contact:
If you're interested then contact Band Secretary Dave on 07702510066 or Musical Director on 07740 357394

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 16-Mar-2023

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a cornet player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.

Contact:
If you're interested then contact Band Secretary Dave on 07702510066 or Musical Director on 07740 357394

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass
What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mass Brass 6

Saturday 18 March • Uppermill Civic Hall . Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hazel Grove Brass Band

Sunday 19 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

Pro Cards

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

