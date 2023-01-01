1 to 2 of 2
Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 16-Mar-2023
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a trombone player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.
Contact:
If you're interested then contact Band Secretary Dave on 07702510066 or Musical Director on 07740 357394
Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 16-Mar-2023
Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a cornet player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.
Contact:
If you're interested then contact Band Secretary Dave on 07702510066 or Musical Director on 07740 357394