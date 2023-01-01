Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 17-Mar-2023

Required:

Following our 5th place in the 2023 Midlands Regional Championship section, we are seeking CONDUCTOR who can work as part of a conducting team to lead the band, create challenging & exciting programmes and refine pieces to maintain our high standards.



Contact:

The ideal candidate will bring a wide range of musical experiences, communicate excellently with the band in well paced rehearsals and build rapport with concert audiences.

See our website or call Blake (07885 772371) or Mike (07914 529936) for details.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 6-Mar-2023

Required:

After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further? We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass



Contact:

Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

For more information and to express interest please contact:

Band Manager: Blake Tague (07885 772371 )

Band Secretary: Mike Allcock (07914 529936)