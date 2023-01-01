                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Newstead Brass

Posted: 17-Mar-2023

Required:
Following our 5th place in the 2023 Midlands Regional Championship section, we are seeking CONDUCTOR who can work as part of a conducting team to lead the band, create challenging & exciting programmes and refine pieces to maintain our high standards.

Contact:
The ideal candidate will bring a wide range of musical experiences, communicate excellently with the band in well paced rehearsals and build rapport with concert audiences.
See our website or call Blake (07885 772371) or Mike (07914 529936) for details.

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass

Newstead Brass

Posted: 6-Mar-2023

Required:
After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further? We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass

Contact:
Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

For more information and to express interest please contact:
Band Manager: Blake Tague (07885 772371 )

Band Secretary: Mike Allcock (07914 529936)

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mass Brass 6

Saturday 18 March • Uppermill Civic Hall . Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hazel Grove Brass Band

Sunday 19 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Oddfellows Brass

March 18 • 1st section. Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: . - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band. - communication with compering ability. - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes. based 5 mins J22 off M1

Newstead Brass

March 17 • Following our 5th place in the 2023 Midlands Regional Championship section, we are seeking CONDUCTOR who can work as part of a conducting team to lead the band, create challenging & exciting programmes and refine pieces to maintain our high standards.

Ibstock Brick Brass

March 16 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a trombone player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top