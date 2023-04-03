                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Oddfellows Brass

Posted: 18-Mar-2023

Required:
1st section Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band - communication with compering ability - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes based 5 mins J22 off M1

Contact:
Applications close 3rd April 2023
Auditions start the 10th of April 2023.
Applicants will be asked to take one rehearsal and work on -
1st Half
A London Overture (Sparke)
2nd Half — own choice concert music

Please contact Ian Dickman 07791761767 for info

  Oddfellows Brass

Oddfellows Brass

Posted: 28-Feb-2023

Required:
Required solo baritone, soprano cornet, Bb Bass We are a first section band with our own band room just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire. The band has a diary of sponsorship concerts throughout the year as well as contests.

Contact:
For more information or an informal chat please contact Ann Cairns on 07805 046165.

  Oddfellows Brass
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Mass Brass 6

Saturday 18 March • Uppermill Civic Hall . Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hazel Grove Brass Band

Sunday 19 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Oddfellows Brass

March 18 • 1st section. Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: . - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band. - communication with compering ability. - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes. based 5 mins J22 off M1

Newstead Brass

March 17 • Following our 5th place in the 2023 Midlands Regional Championship section, we are seeking CONDUCTOR who can work as part of a conducting team to lead the band, create challenging & exciting programmes and refine pieces to maintain our high standards.

Ibstock Brick Brass

March 16 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville, rehearsing on a Monday evening. We looking for a trombone player (position negotiable) to join the band for our summer season.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top