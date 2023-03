Leicestershire Co-op Band March 20 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR vacancy.. The Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) Band is a hard working and sociable band based in North West Leicestershire. We are looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring MD to further the band's development.

Wingates Band March 20 • Wingates Band are accepting applications for a cornet (position negotiable) and a Bb Bass. . . It's an exciting year to join the band, as we celebrate our 150th year with plenty of exciting projects and concerts!

Roberts Bakery Band March 20 • Musical Director -. Enthusiastic Musical Director required to encourage and develop all players within the band to a competition standard.. To refine a challenging but entertaining concert program to cater for all audiences. .

