Kippax Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2023

Required:

Kippax Band are looking for a permanant MD. Kppax's solid 4th place at the area means we are consolidated in the 2nd section. We are looking for a natural leader and coach to plan for future contest successes and provide us with entertaining programmes.



Contact:

We need someone to provide a positive training environment to ensure we work hard to play to the best of our ability. If you are that person, please contact our Chairman Colin Moss in confidence. he can be reached on email