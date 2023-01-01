                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Kippax Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2023

Required:
Kippax Band are looking for a permanant MD. Kppax's solid 4th place at the area means we are consolidated in the 2nd section. We are looking for a natural leader and coach to plan for future contest successes and provide us with entertaining programmes.

Contact:
We need someone to provide a positive training environment to ensure we work hard to play to the best of our ability. If you are that person, please contact our Chairman Colin Moss in confidence. he can be reached on email

  Map to bandroom   Kippax Band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 20 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR vacancy.. The Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) Band is a hard working and sociable band based in North West Leicestershire. We are looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring MD to further the band's development.

Wingates Band

March 20 • Wingates Band are accepting applications for a cornet (position negotiable) and a Bb Bass. . . It's an exciting year to join the band, as we celebrate our 150th year with plenty of exciting projects and concerts!

Roberts Bakery Band

March 20 • Musical Director -. Enthusiastic Musical Director required to encourage and develop all players within the band to a competition standard.. To refine a challenging but entertaining concert program to cater for all audiences. .

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top