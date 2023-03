Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Roberts Bakery Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2023

Required:

Musical Director - Enthusiastic Musical Director required to encourage and develop all players within the band to a competition standard. To refine a challenging but entertaining concert program to cater for all audiences.



Contact:

Applications can be made by using the below link —

https:/­/­forms.gle/­ghV7iyHfA1wHNcKU7