HYDE BAND

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:

We currently have vacancies for Bass & Euphonium players. Come & join our friendly band & work with our professional MD Nigel Seaman & Resident MD Phil Randall on a varied program of contests & concerts. ALSO welcoming ALL players on ALL Instruments.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Martin on 07776 308933 by call, text or WhatsApp. Alternatively you can send an email to or apply via fb page. Rehearsals on Mon & Thurs evenings at SP6 2RF