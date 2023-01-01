Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 are looking to bolster our Trombone section with vacancies on both tenor and bass trombone. Are you a committed player looking for a new challenge? We'd love to hear from you. Rehearsal Sat 10-12 + Thur 7.30-9.30pm



Contact:

Please contact us via email or phone for more information or just drop into rehearsal and come and sound us out.

07876 800929 /

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:

Lofthouse are looking for committed Baritone players to join the team. We're a great bunch with good facilities and currently play in Yorkshire 2nd section. Rehearsals Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30.



Contact:

Please contact us via email or phone for more information or just drop into rehearsal and come and sound us out.

07876 800929 /

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:

Lofthouse are currently recruiting for Bb Bass. We're a cracking team and currently playing in the Yorkshire 2nd Section with rehearsals on Sat 10-12 and Thurs 7.30-9.30 pm at our great bandroom (with bar) in Outwood, Wakefield. Looking for a challenge?



Contact:

Please contact us for further information on 07876 800929 / or just drop into a rehearsal.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2023

Required:

We are recruiting for Principal and Front Row Cornet. Are you a committed player and looking for a change or new challenge? We'd love to see you at Lofthouse 2000 currently playing in the yorkshire 2nd section. Rehearsals Sat 10-12am + Thur 7.30 - 9.30



Contact:

Please contact us via email or phone for more information or just drop into rehearsal and come and sound us out.

07876 800929 /