Positions Vacant

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are looking to bolster our Trombone section with vacancies on both tenor and bass trombone. Are you a committed player looking for a new challenge? We'd love to hear from you. Rehearsal Sat 10-12 + Thur 7.30-9.30pm

Contact:
Please contact us via email or phone for more information or just drop into rehearsal and come and sound us out.
07876 800929 /

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:
Lofthouse are looking for committed Baritone players to join the team. We're a great bunch with good facilities and currently play in Yorkshire 2nd section. Rehearsals Sat 10-12am and Thurs 7.30-9.30.

Contact:
Please contact us via email or phone for more information or just drop into rehearsal and come and sound us out.
07876 800929 /

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:
Lofthouse are currently recruiting for Bb Bass. We're a cracking team and currently playing in the Yorkshire 2nd Section with rehearsals on Sat 10-12 and Thurs 7.30-9.30 pm at our great bandroom (with bar) in Outwood, Wakefield. Looking for a challenge?

Contact:
Please contact us for further information on 07876 800929 / or just drop into a rehearsal.

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2023

Required:
We are recruiting for Principal and Front Row Cornet. Are you a committed player and looking for a change or new challenge? We'd love to see you at Lofthouse 2000 currently playing in the yorkshire 2nd section. Rehearsals Sat 10-12am + Thur 7.30 - 9.30

Contact:
Please contact us via email or phone for more information or just drop into rehearsal and come and sound us out.
07876 800929 /

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band
