Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** REPIANO CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail