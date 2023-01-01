                 

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:
Following our success at winning the 4th Section London & Southern Counties regionals we are now looking for a solo/ rep cornet and Bb bass to join us for the Whit Friday Marches and the Nationals and to share our journey into the 3rd Section.

Contact:
We're a fun relaxed band with a fantastic MD. We rehearse Weds nights in Putney.

If you are interested in joining us please email us on

Also happy to hear from you if you play other instruments to register your interest.

