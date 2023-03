Littleport Brass Band March 22 • Due to changing job responsibilities, Littleport Brass have vacancies for solo trombone and Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.

Greenfield Brass Band March 21 • We are looking for a Solo Baritone player to join our ranks, we are 3rd section based in Saddleworth and have a varied selection of concerts and contests scheduled for the rest of the year. Also looking for Cornet players, seats negotiable.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band March 21 • Following our success at winning the 4th Section London & Southern Counties regionals we are now looking for a solo/ rep cornet and Bb bass to join us for the Whit Friday Marches and the Nationals and to share our journey into the 3rd Section.

