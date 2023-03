East London Brass March 22 • Following on from a fantastic 3rd place at the Areas, 5th place at the Scottish Open and promotion to the Senior Cup, East London Brass is looking for a first class and committed CORNET PLAYER to join this friendly, ambitious and progressive band.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band March 22 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO EUPHONIUM ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Stretford Band March 22 • Stretford Band are recruiting! Solo Horn, 1st baritone, B Bass and trombone required but all players welcome. We are a non-contesting band with a varied concert programme. We enjoy a relaxed, friendly atmosphere inclusive to all.

