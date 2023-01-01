                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 8 of  8

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 22-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO EUPHONIUM ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** REPIANO CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Manger Folkehogskule Brass Band

Tuesday 21 March • Boarshurst Band Club . Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield . Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

East London Brass

March 22 • Following on from a fantastic 3rd place at the Areas, 5th place at the Scottish Open and promotion to the Senior Cup, East London Brass is looking for a first class and committed CORNET PLAYER to join this friendly, ambitious and progressive band.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 22 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO EUPHONIUM ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Stretford Band

March 22 • Stretford Band are recruiting! Solo Horn, 1st baritone, B Bass and trombone required but all players welcome. We are a non-contesting band with a varied concert programme. We enjoy a relaxed, friendly atmosphere inclusive to all.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top