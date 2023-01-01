Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:

BBb Bass - Marlborough District Brass Band, Blenheim New Zealand. Are you interested in a new adventure in NZ's prime wine producing region? Our "B" (2nd division) community band with excellent local support is seeking an experienced BBb bass player.



Contact:

Contact : for further details. Please include a summary of your musical background and work requirements. Relocation assistance may be available for the right applicant.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:

Solo Horn - Marlborough District Brass Band, Blenheim New Zealand. Are you interested in a new adventure in NZ's prime wine producing region? Our "B" (2nd division) community band with excellent local support is seeking an experienced tenor horn player.



Contact:

Contact : for further details. Please include a summary of your musical background and work requirements. Relocation assistance may be available for the right applicant.

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:

Solo Cornet - Marlborough District Brass Band, Blenheim New Zealand. Are you interested in a new adventure in NZ's prime wine producing region? Our "B" (2nd division) community band with excellent local support is seeking an experienced lead cornet player



Contact:

Contact : for further details. Please include a summary of your musical background and work requirements. Relocation assistance may be available for the right applicant.