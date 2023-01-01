                 

Positions Vacant

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:
BBb Bass - Marlborough District Brass Band, Blenheim New Zealand. Are you interested in a new adventure in NZ's prime wine producing region? Our "B" (2nd division) community band with excellent local support is seeking an experienced BBb bass player.

Contact:
Contact : for further details. Please include a summary of your musical background and work requirements. Relocation assistance may be available for the right applicant.

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:
Solo Horn - Marlborough District Brass Band, Blenheim New Zealand. Are you interested in a new adventure in NZ's prime wine producing region? Our "B" (2nd division) community band with excellent local support is seeking an experienced tenor horn player.

Contact:
Contact : for further details. Please include a summary of your musical background and work requirements. Relocation assistance may be available for the right applicant.

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:
Solo Cornet - Marlborough District Brass Band, Blenheim New Zealand. Are you interested in a new adventure in NZ's prime wine producing region? Our "B" (2nd division) community band with excellent local support is seeking an experienced lead cornet player

Contact:
Contact : for further details. Please include a summary of your musical background and work requirements. Relocation assistance may be available for the right applicant.

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Galaxies of Brass with York Astronomical Society

Saturday 25 March • Creative Centre. York St John's University. Lord Mayors Walk. York YO317EX

Vacancies

Mereside Brass

March 24 • MERESIDE BRASS are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Brunel Brass Organisation

March 24 • Our Championship section band requires a couple of new players :. Soprano,. E Flat Bass,. Percussion

West Somerset Brass Band

March 24 • West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team in the main band or if you wish the training band of all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join.

Pro Cards

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

