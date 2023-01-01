Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:

Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset is recruiting cornet players, positions negotiable, and bass trombone. We rehearse in Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings



Contact:

For more information please contact band secretary Sue Surridge



01935 593728

07932775439

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 14-Mar-2023

Required:

Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne (south Somerset) seek a dynamic new Musical Director to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024, probably in the 3rd section. Also looking for cornet players (positions negotiable)



Contact:

We rehearse in Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings

Please contact, in confidence, band secretary Sue Surridge 01935 593728 or 07932 775439





Phoenix Brass

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:

Friendly second section band in Crewkerne, south Somerset, looking to recruit cornet players, especially front row, to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024. Players of other instruments are also welcome to apply



Contact:

Please contact (in confidence) band secretary Sue Surridge on 01935 593728 or 07932 775439



Phoenix Brass

Posted: 27-Feb-2023

Required:

Phoenix Brass Crewkerne Seek Musical Director and front row cornet players .We are looking for someone enthusiastic with drive to take the band forward and prepare for Concerts this year and Contesting 2024 in the 3rd section



Contact:

Please make contact at or Tel 01935 429611 We rehearse Tuesday evenings 8pm — 10pm at Severalls Hall Severalls Park Avenue Crewkerne TA18 8DR