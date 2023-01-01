                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass (Crewkerne) in south Somerset is recruiting cornet players, positions negotiable, and bass trombone. We rehearse in Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings

Contact:
For more information please contact band secretary Sue Surridge

01935 593728
07932775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 14-Mar-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass, Crewkerne (south Somerset) seek a dynamic new Musical Director to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024, probably in the 3rd section. Also looking for cornet players (positions negotiable)

Contact:
We rehearse in Crewkerne on Tuesday evenings
Please contact, in confidence, band secretary Sue Surridge 01935 593728 or 07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Friendly second section band in Crewkerne, south Somerset, looking to recruit cornet players, especially front row, to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024. Players of other instruments are also welcome to apply

Contact:
Please contact (in confidence) band secretary Sue Surridge on 01935 593728 or 07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 27-Feb-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass Crewkerne Seek Musical Director and front row cornet players .We are looking for someone enthusiastic with drive to take the band forward and prepare for Concerts this year and Contesting 2024 in the 3rd section

Contact:
Please make contact at or Tel 01935 429611 We rehearse Tuesday evenings 8pm — 10pm at Severalls Hall Severalls Park Avenue Crewkerne TA18 8DR

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army) . 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Friday 24 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 25 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Galaxies of Brass with York Astronomical Society

Saturday 25 March • Creative Centre. York St John's University. Lord Mayors Walk. York YO317EX

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Mereside Brass

March 24 • MERESIDE BRASS are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Brunel Brass Organisation

March 24 • Our Championship section band requires a couple of new players :. Soprano,. E Flat Bass,. Percussion

West Somerset Brass Band

March 24 • West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team in the main band or if you wish the training band of all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top