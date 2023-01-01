                 

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 24-Mar-2023

Required:
West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team in the main band or if you wish the training band of all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join.

Contact:
Please make contact at or ring 07814125945. We practice on Fridays 7.30 9.30 with training band 6.30 -7.30. Location is Harbour Road Watchet, Methodist Church School Room. Shared lifts from areas such as Taunton, Bridgwater

  Map to bandroom   West Somerset Brass Band
