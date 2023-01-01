Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Epsom and Ewell Silver Band

Posted: 25-Mar-2023

Required:

EESB have been promoted to the 1st Section and are looking for a strong Principal Cornet to lead the line. Alongside contesting, we play a variety of engagements; formal concerts, fetes, shows and community events. We rehearse in Epsom on Monday evenings.



Contact:

Applications by e-mail to , by phone to 07340 031135 or fill in the contact form on our website — www.eesb.org.uk — where you can also find more information about the band.

Epsom and Ewell Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2023

Required:

Musical Director - EESB will shortly have a vacancy for a committed MD. We are an established 2nd Section band combining contesting, concerts and community events. Rehearsals in Epsom on Monday evenings.



Contact:

Applications to or phone 07340031135