Epsom and Ewell Silver Band

Posted: 25-Mar-2023

Required:
EESB have been promoted to the 1st Section and are looking for a strong Principal Cornet to lead the line. Alongside contesting, we play a variety of engagements; formal concerts, fetes, shows and community events. We rehearse in Epsom on Monday evenings.

Contact:
Applications by e-mail to , by phone to 07340 031135 or fill in the contact form on our website — www.eesb.org.uk — where you can also find more information about the band.

Epsom and Ewell Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2023

Required:
Musical Director - EESB will shortly have a vacancy for a committed MD. We are an established 2nd Section band combining contesting, concerts and community events. Rehearsals in Epsom on Monday evenings.

Contact:
Applications to or phone 07340031135

