Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:

LOOKING FOR A FRESH START? Houghton Main Band is new, and DIFFERENT! Contesting & Non-contesting, Ensembles for Weddings, Corporate Events etc No Committee, No Politics, No Nonsense We welcome players of all standards and from all backgrounds - Why Not?



Contact:

email us on

or ring the MD on 07561 034453

Positions are open to players from any section, SA Bands, and players coming back after long breaks.

At this stage applicants will need their own instrument.

7.45 — 9.45 Wed in Darfield



Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:

BBb Bass (seat negotiable - Eb Bass Considered) Newly reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band. We are looking for a talented player to join an existing team of talented players Players also welcome on all other instruments. If you want a fresh start - COME



Contact:

email us on

or ring the MD on 07561 034453

Positions are open to players from any section, SA Bands, and players coming back after long breaks.

At this stage applicants will need their own instrument.

7.45 — 9.45 Wed in Darfield



Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:

EUPHONIUM PLAYER (seat negotiable) Newly reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band. We are looking for a talented player to help build a unique sound in the 'Well of the Band'. Players also welcome on all other instruments. Want a fresh start? - COME ALONG!



Contact:

email us on

or ring the MD on 07561 034453

Positions are open to players from any section, SA Bands, and players coming back after long breaks.

At this stage applicants will need their own instrument.

7.45 — 9.45 Wed in Darfield



Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:

HORN PLAYER (seat negotiable) Newly reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band. We are looking for a talented Horn player to help build unique sound in the 'Well of the Band'. Players also welcome on all other instruments. If you want a fresh start - COME!



Contact:

email us on

or ring the MD on 07561 034453

Positions are open to players from any section, SA Bands, and players coming back after long breaks.

At this stage applicants will need their own instrument.

7.45 — 9.45 Wed in Darfield



Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:

PRINCIPAL CORNET REQUIRED Newly reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band. We are looking for a talented cornet player capable of building and leading a newly formed cornet team. Players also welcome on all other cornet seats. If you want a fresh start - COME



Contact:

email us on

or ring the MD on 07561 034453

Positions are open to players from any section, SA Bands, and players coming back after long breaks.

At this stage applicants will need their own instrument.

7.45 — 9.45 Wed in Darfield

Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:

Following the revival of HMCB we are looking for players on all seats - esp Cornets & Horns. Rehearsals o Wednesday at 7.45 in Darfield Nr Barnsley Players with own instruments only at this stage. New relaxed approach to Banding. No Committee, no politics



Contact:

contact the MD on 07561 034453 or



Looking for a new challenge?

Players of all/any standard invited. Come and experience a refreshing new approach to banding

Contesting/non-contesting/small ensemble — all welcome