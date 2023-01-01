                 

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:
A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor Trombone and a Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Contact:
We Rehears Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in our band room, in Poynton Stockport. Please â€¨contact Tom Peak on 07768396839

  Map to bandroom   Concert Brass Poynton

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:
Required: A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few, additional players, including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor and a Bass Trombone, Plus a Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Contact:
Required: Rehearsing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in our Poynton Band Room, Stockport. Please contact me on 07768396839 OR email — — thank you, Tom Peak.

  Map to bandroom   Concert Brass Poynton

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 1-Mar-2023

Required:
A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bass & Trombone & Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. See below for info.

Contact:
We Rehears Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in Poynton (between Stockport & Macclesfield.
Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR

  Map to bandroom   Concert Brass Poynton
