Concert Brass Poynton
Posted: 27-Mar-2023
Required:
A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor Trombone and a Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.
Contact:
We Rehears Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in our band room, in Poynton Stockport. Please â€¨contact Tom Peak on 07768396839
Concert Brass Poynton
Posted: 1-Mar-2023
Required:
A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bass & Trombone & Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. See below for info.
Contact:
We Rehears Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in Poynton (between Stockport & Macclesfield.
Contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR
