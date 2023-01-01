Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:

Required: A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few, additional players, including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor and a Bass Trombone, Plus a Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.



Contact:

Required: Rehearsing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in our Poynton Band Room, Stockport. Please contact me on 07768396839 OR email — — thank you, Tom Peak.



