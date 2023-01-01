                 

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

Required:
SOLO HORN VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
Now is a great time to join us!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2023

Required:
MUSICAL DIRECTOR vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) Band is a hard working and sociable band based in North West Leicestershire. We are looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring MD to further the band's development.

Contact:
We are a 2nd section band, rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in Coalville.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103 in confidence.
Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Tuesday 28 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

