Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 27-Mar-2023
Required:
SOLO HORN VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.
Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Now is a great time to join us!
Posted: 20-Mar-2023
Required:
MUSICAL DIRECTOR vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) Band is a hard working and sociable band based in North West Leicestershire. We are looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring MD to further the band's development.
Contact:
We are a 2nd section band, rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in Coalville.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103 in confidence.
www.leicestercoopband.com