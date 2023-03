Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 27-Mar-2023

SOLO HORN VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.



Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103

www.leicestercoopband.com

Now is a great time to join us!

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 20-Mar-2023

MUSICAL DIRECTOR vacancy. The Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) Band is a hard working and sociable band based in North West Leicestershire. We are looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring MD to further the band's development.



We are a 2nd section band, rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in Coalville.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103 in confidence.

www.leicestercoopband.com