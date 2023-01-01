                 

Lindley Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2023

Required:
2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Contact:
We are based in Huddersfield, just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.
You are welcome to come for a trial rehearsal.
Please contact our secretary Paul Harrison 07958 227529 or
www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 16-Mar-2023

Required:
SOLO HORN PLAYER required to join our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Contact:
We are based in Huddersfield, just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.
You are welcome to come for a trial rehearsal.
Please contact our secretary Paul Harrison 07958 227529 or
www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band

Lindley Band

Posted: 16-Mar-2023

Required:
2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to join our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Contact:
We are based in Huddersfield, just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.
You are welcome to come for a trial rehearsal.
Please contact our secretary Paul Harrison — 07958 227529 — or
www.thelindleyband.net

  Map to bandroom   Lindley Band
