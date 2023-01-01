                 

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Apr-2023

Required:
Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section, MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks) are on their way to the National finals in September and are looking to strengthen in the following positions, Bass (Eb or Bb), Bass Trom & Percussion. We rehearse on Wednesdays 8pm -10pm

Contact:
We are a very friendly, sociable band and are very fortunate to have our own bandroom. We would love to hear from you so please contact the secretary, Carole Pegram on 07368 286211 or email . All enquiries in strictest confidence.

