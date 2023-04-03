1 to 2 of 2
Oddfellows Brass
Posted: 4-Apr-2023
Required:
Require a soprano cornet and Bb Bass to join their first section band. Oddfellows have their own band room situated just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests throughout the year around the country.
Contact:
For more information or an informal chat please contact our Bandmaster Jack Rudin on 07593086794
Posted: 18-Mar-2023
Required:
1st section Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band - communication with compering ability - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes based 5 mins J22 off M1
Contact:
Applications close 3rd April 2023
Auditions start the 10th of April 2023.
Applicants will be asked to take one rehearsal and work on -
1st Half
A London Overture (Sparke)
2nd Half — own choice concert music
Please contact Ian Dickman 07791761767 for infoOddfellows Brass