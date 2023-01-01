Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 7-Apr-2023

Required:

B flat bass - the band has an amazing opportunity for a B flat bass player to join them just as our 2023 season gets started. The band is very friendly, busy and enjoys the odd contest or two as well as a full list of engagements!



Contact:

Please contact Adele on 07936 624212.

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 7-Apr-2023

Required:

Cornets - positions negotiable. Due to relocation of current post holders, the band has a couple of positions available in this very friendly, busy band.



Contact:

Contact our MD on 0793624212.