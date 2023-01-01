1 to 2 of 2
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 7-Apr-2023
Required:
B flat bass - the band has an amazing opportunity for a B flat bass player to join them just as our 2023 season gets started. The band is very friendly, busy and enjoys the odd contest or two as well as a full list of engagements!
Contact:
Please contact Adele on 07936 624212.
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 7-Apr-2023
Required:
Cornets - positions negotiable. Due to relocation of current post holders, the band has a couple of positions available in this very friendly, busy band.
Contact:
Contact our MD on 0793624212.