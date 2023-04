Aldbourne Band April 8 • The Band are looking for a first class cornet player and percussionist to complete our line-up as we head towards the British Open, National Finals and Brass In Concert later this year.

Rushden Town Band April 7 • B flat bass - the band has an amazing opportunity for a B flat bass player to join them just as our 2023 season gets started. The band is very friendly, busy and enjoys the odd contest or two as well as a full list of engagements!

Rushden Town Band April 7 • Cornets - positions negotiable. Due to relocation of current post holders, the band has a couple of positions available in this very friendly, busy band.

