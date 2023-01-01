                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 10-Apr-2023

Required:
Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 10-Apr-2023

Required:
Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone player. Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 10-Apr-2023

Required:
1st Horn, Solo|2nd|3rd Cornet: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Harlow Brass Band - HBB SPRING CONCERT - STAGE AND SCREEN

Saturday 15 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow, Essex CM20 3AF

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 16 April • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St, . London . SE10 9BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Whitworth Vale & Healey Band

Sunday 16 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - HAMMONDS BAND

Saturday 22 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton.. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Brass at the Movies

Sunday 23 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR CB9 8AR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

April 12 • Still searching for an enthusiastic Musical Director, with drive and passion for our friendly 2nd Section Band. . Situated close to Junction 29 M1.

Chelmsford Silver Band

April 11 • Musical Director. Friendly, active non-competition band established 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended with an average of 28 players and held on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist church Chelmsford.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

April 10 • Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top