Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band
Posted: 12-Apr-2023
Required:
Still searching for an enthusiastic Musical Director, with drive and passion for our friendly 2nd Section Band. Situated close to Junction 29 M1.
Contact:
Apply to leaving a preferred contact number or email address.
Or you can message using contact details : 07727813459.
