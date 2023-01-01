Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band

Posted: 12-Apr-2023

Required:

Still searching for an enthusiastic Musical Director, with drive and passion for our friendly 2nd Section Band. Situated close to Junction 29 M1.



Contact:

Apply to leaving a preferred contact number or email address.

Or you can message using contact details : 07727813459.

