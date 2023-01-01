1 to 2 of 2
Littleport Brass Band
Posted: 13-Apr-2023
Required:
Due to changing job responsibilities, Littleport Brass has a vacancy for a Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.
Contact:
Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk
Littleport Brass Band
Posted: 22-Mar-2023
Required:
Due to changing job responsibilities, Littleport Brass have vacancies for solo trombone and Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.
Contact:
Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk