Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Littleport Brass Band

Posted: 13-Apr-2023

Required:

Due to changing job responsibilities, Littleport Brass has a vacancy for a Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.



Contact:

Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk

Littleport Brass Band

Posted: 22-Mar-2023

Required:

Due to changing job responsibilities, Littleport Brass have vacancies for solo trombone and Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.



Contact:

Through the band website please: www.littleportbrass.co.uk

