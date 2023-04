Lydbrook Band April 15 • Lydbrook Band are recruiting Solo Baritone and a Horn players to complete our line up.. Lydbrook is an ambitious forward thinking band. Based in Gloucestershire with easy links from Wales, Bristol and Birmingham, rehearsing on Wednesday and Sunday evening

Mereside Brass April 14 • MERESIDE BRASS are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Littleport Brass Band April 13 • Due to changing job responsibilities, Littleport Brass has a vacancy for a Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm..

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards