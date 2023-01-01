Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Posted: 17-Apr-2023

Required:

Having qualified for the National Finals we have vacancies for Front Row Cornet, Eb & Bb Bass players to complete our line up. We are a fun loving active band under the direction of Matt Ludford-King who is undertaking his Masters in Brass Band Conducting



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesday evenings 7.30 to 9.30 in Cleobury Mortimer with 3 local pubs battling for our post rehearsal custom! For more info and to apply in confidence email our Chairman Hazel Barnes at .