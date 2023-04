Lofthouse2000 Brass Band April 20 • Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Trombones and Baritone to join our 2nd section band. We're looking for committed and ambitious players to join our crazy gang! Rehearsal on Thurs 7.30-9.30pm and Sat 10-12am

The Wigston Band April 19 • TROMBONE VANCANCY. The Wigston Band is looking for a trombone played. A sensible line up of contests and concerts and player development. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday, 8pm at South Wigston Congregational Church, Leicestershire.

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass April 17 • Having qualified for the National Finals we have vacancies for Front Row Cornet, Eb & Bb Bass players to complete our line up. We are a fun loving active band under the direction of Matt Ludford-King who is undertaking his Masters in Brass Band Conducting

