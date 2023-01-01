                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 20-Apr-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Trombones and Baritone to join our 2nd section band. We're looking for committed and ambitious players to join our crazy gang! Rehearsal on Thurs 7.30-9.30pm and Sat 10-12am

Contact:
If you are interested or would like further information please email us at or call us on 07876 800929. Alternatively you're welcome to just drop into reh and have a play at Outwood WMC, Ledger Lane, Wakefield.

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - HAMMONDS BAND

Saturday 22 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton.. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Lydbrook Band -

Saturday 22 April • Lydbrook Church GL17 9SH

Boarshurst Silver Band - Elland Silver Band

Sunday 23 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Newstead Brass - The Kirkby Chorus

Sunday 23 April • St Wilfrid's Church . Church Street. Kirkby in Ashfield,. Nottinghamshire NG17 8LE

Haverhill Silver Band - Brass at the Movies

Sunday 23 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR CB9 8AR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

April 20 • Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Trombones and Baritone to join our 2nd section band. We're looking for committed and ambitious players to join our crazy gang! Rehearsal on Thurs 7.30-9.30pm and Sat 10-12am

The Wigston Band

April 19 • TROMBONE VANCANCY. The Wigston Band is looking for a trombone played. A sensible line up of contests and concerts and player development. We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday, 8pm at South Wigston Congregational Church, Leicestershire.

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

April 17 • Having qualified for the National Finals we have vacancies for Front Row Cornet, Eb & Bb Bass players to complete our line up. We are a fun loving active band under the direction of Matt Ludford-King who is undertaking his Masters in Brass Band Conducting

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top