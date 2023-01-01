1 to 1 of 1
Fulham Brass Band
Posted: 21-Apr-2023
Required:
Fulham Brass Band are seeking an enthusiastic and talented Musical Director to build on our successes as a Championship Section band, and take us into our next chapter. For full details, please visit http://www.fulhambrassband.co.uk/new-md/.
Contact:
To apply, please email and include:
- A covering letter demonstrating your skills, experience and ability to meet the specification outlined
- A copy of your CV
The closing date for applications is Friday 20th May