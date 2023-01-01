Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 21-Apr-2023

Required:

Fulham Brass Band are seeking an enthusiastic and talented Musical Director to build on our successes as a Championship Section band, and take us into our next chapter. For full details, please visit http://www.fulhambrassband.co.uk/new-md/.



Contact:

To apply, please email and include:

- A covering letter demonstrating your skills, experience and ability to meet the specification outlined

- A copy of your CV

The closing date for applications is Friday 20th May